Friday Nov 26 2021
Priyanka Chopra’s jaw-dropping jokes on Jonas Brothers Family Roast got a nod from her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anushka Sharma.

Taking to Instagram, the PK star shared a clip from the Netflix’s special on her Stories in which the Bollywood Desi Girl is seen taking a dig at her hubby Nick Jonas.

The roast which has been creating a buzz on internet since November 23, also managed to get a thumbs up from Sharma.

“How good are you in this @priyankachopra !!” wrote the Sultan actor as she added a pink heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

For those unversed, the comedy special instalment featured Jonas family roasting each other in which Chopra dropped the mic, saying, “I'm honoured and so thrilled actually and tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.”

“I'm from India a country rich in culture, music and entertainment. So clearly, the Jonas brothers didn't make it over there,” said the Quantico star.

The 39-year-old actor further said, “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. Yes, we do. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him.”

“Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like,” she added.


