Newlywed Paris Hilton drops emotional note on Thanksgiving: 'I became a wife'

American socialite Paris Hilton is celebrating Thanksgiving with husband Carter Reum in Bora Bora.

The couple, who jetted off for their honeymoon shirtly after tying the knot earlier this month, keeps fans updating of their loved-up and mushy photos.

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Paris turned to her Instagram to share a lengthy note to celebrate her growth as a woman and entrepreneur.

"Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving," wrote the reality TV star.

She added, "This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way. "

"This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and business woman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day," continued Paris.

"I’m so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I’m pursuing. I’m thankful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans and those who have stuck by me since the beginning," continued Paris while announcing her new business ventures.

She concluded,"You all mean the world to me. Love you all and keep dreaming and shining your light! The world needs every bit of love you have to offer!"