The Beatles biopic ‘Midas Man’ finds its Fab Four

The upcoming Beatles biopic will chart their rise to global stardom

The upcoming Beatles biopic Midas Man has zeroed in on the actors to portray the Fab Four in the Sara Sugarman directorial, reported The New York Post.

According to reports, the film has roped in Jonah Lees as John Lennon, Blake Richardson as Paul McCartney, Leo Harvey Elledge as George Harrison, and newcomer Campbell Wallace as Ringo Starr.

The film will also star Adam Lawrence as Pete Best, the man who was fired from the group before they found success, and TV host Jay Leno as host Ed Sullivan who gave The Beatles their first gig in the US in the 60s.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd will portray the band’s manager Brian Epstein who orchestrated their success and is the focus of the film.

Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Lukas Gage, Rosie Day and Bill Milner will also star in the movie.

Midas Man is produced by StudioPow and Trevor Beattie Films.