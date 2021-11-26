Lily Collins offers insight into ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 style. Read!

Collins says the 'Emily in Paris 2' wardrobe is loaded with sparkle and glam

Lily Collins opened up about the style on the upcoming season of her Netflix hit Emily in Paris, calling the looks some of her favourites!

In a new interview with Australian Vogue, the show’s titular star shared that the wardrobe has “literally no sweatpants” and is instead loaded with sparkle and glam.

“The brightness and boldness and fun and sense of humour Emily has in her wardrobe enhances her personality, especially coming out of COVID where comfort was everything,” said Collins.

She went on to add, “Not everything felt super comfortable after COVID, but it was really nice to have fun with fashion again in the most heightened way possible.”

The 32-year-old also gave an insight of what fashion connoisseurs can expect from the show; lots of purple, gloves, vintage pieces, lots of embellishments, and tiny purses.

“Towards the end of the season, there are some epic dresses,” she further revealed.

The second season of Emily in Paris is slated to release on December 22.