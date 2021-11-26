 
Sidharth Shukla’s family to release his rap song on birthday

A rap song recorded by Sidharth during summer 2021 will be released in December
Fans of the late Sidharth Shukla will be treated to a previously unreleased rap song recorded by the actor before his death on his birthday, reported Pinkvilla.

According to reports, the Bigg Boss 13 winner had recorded a rap song during summer 2021, and while only a test recording was done, his family has decided to make it public for his fans on his birthday on December 12.

“The number is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth’s journey. Shehnaaz (Gill) has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute,” a source was quoted.

“The song will be a solo featuring Shukla’s voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant.”

The song reportedly features music by Punjabi composer G Skillz, and lyrics by Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Badesha.

