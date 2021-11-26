 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Most awaited sale of the year, Black Friday has finally arrived!

While some of the brands released their sales earlier this year, many more have dropped their prices to all-time low on the day. From Nordstorm to Walmart, take a look at some of the most mind-boggling sales this year.

1. Nordstrom: You can shop over 21,000 items for men, women and kids at up to 40% off till Cyber Monday.

2. Good American: Get 25% off on denim, vegan leather by using the promo code.

3. Macy’s: Deals and discounts on men’s, women’s and kids clothes, shoes and accessories this entire week.

4. Levi’s: Get 40% off your order in addition to complimentary shipping.

5. Best Buy: Get a Black Friday Price Guarantee on an item you purchase till November 26.

6. Amazon: Offering massive discounts on Fire TV Stick and the Echo Show 5.

7. Walmart: Get a big save on headphones, television sets, and everything in between.

8. Samsung: Get $30 off the GalaxyBuds2 and up to $1,000 its covetable Frame screen.

9. HP: Get up to 57% off on selected items.

10. Dell: Get a cut off of $400 on popular computers, earbuds and smartwatches.

11. Target: Avail discounts on AirPods, Dyson vacuums and Amazon streaming devices.

12. Microsoft: Get exclusive deals on laptops, tablets, and gaming.

13. Sephora: Avail 25% off select brands like beautyblender and Fenty Beauty.

14. Nordstrom: Get great discounts on brands like Kiehl’s, MAC Cosmetics, and bareMinerals.

15. Macy’s: Avail over 1,500 Black Friday deals on fragrances, skincare and makeup.

