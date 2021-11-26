 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video

Kim Kardashian and North West have launched their very own TikTok account!

The KKW beauty mogul, 41, and her oldest daughter, North West, 8, now have a joint channel on the video-making social media platform.

The mother-daughter duo, that goes by the handle of @KimAndNorth posted their first video on Thanksgiving this Thursday featuring products from Kylie Jenner's skincare line.

"Spa day," the text on the video read alongside a pink heart emoji while Doja Cat's Need to Know played in the Doja Cat. Kim and North then popped on the screen at the end of the video to mouth the lyrics "ten out of ten" and flash five fingers up two times.

The account currently has 100.6k followers.

Take a look:



