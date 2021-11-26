Bangladesh court rejects plea against hoisting Pakistani flag during cricket practice session

— Twitter

Men in Green started the tradition of hoisting national flag during the New Zealand series as per instruction of then-interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq.

Practice didn't sit well with some locals in Bangladesh who contended that Pakistan hoisted their flag without official permission.

PCB had sought formal permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to keep up the practice ahead of the series.

A Bangladesh court Friday rejected a petition filed against Pakistan's national cricket squad for hoisting their national flag during a practice session for the ongoing Bangladesh tour.



The Men in Green had started the tradition of hoisting the national flag during the practice sessions of the New Zealand series in September, which also continued during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai as per the recommendation of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq.

However, the practice didn't sit well with some locals in Bangladesh who filed the lawsuit, contending that Pakistan hoisted their flag at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur without the government's permission.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has proscribed hosting of flags since 2014 but they revoked their decision after fierce criticism, Cricwick reported.



According to local media reports, Mohammad Al Mamun, the secretary-general of the Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha — a group of activists — had submitted the petition in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddiqui on Thursday.

The petitioner had nominated all the squad members of the Pakistan team, including the captain, coach, and manager of the team, maintaining that the practice of hoisting the flag was carried out at the academy ground of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium without official permission.

However, the court rejected the petition after hearing the arguments.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka, after hearing the arguments of the petitioner, rejected the petition.

PCB seeks permission to hoist Pakistan flag during practice

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had sought formal permission from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to hoist the Pakistani flag during practice sessions in Dhaka, it emerged on Wednesday.

National squad's then-interim coach, Mushtaq, while explaining the reason behind starting the tradition, had said that the team represents the country and the flag's presence is a symbolic reminder that "220 million people are with us".