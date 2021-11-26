 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Madonna criticized Instagram after her pictures from a provocative photoshoot were taken down by the Facebook-owned app.

The singer re-shared the edited version of the photos and criticised the social media company over its policies towards women.

"I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification," she wrote.

According to the singer, her management was told by Instagram that the photos were taken down as they featured some objectional content.

After slamming Instagram in her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny." 

"Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America," she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos
‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’
Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'

Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'
Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’
Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel

Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel
Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video

Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video
Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!

Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign
Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'

Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'
Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Latest

view all