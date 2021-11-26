Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Madonna criticized Instagram after her pictures from a provocative photoshoot were taken down by the Facebook-owned app.

The singer re-shared the edited version of the photos and criticised the social media company over its policies towards women.

"I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification," she wrote.

According to the singer, her management was told by Instagram that the photos were taken down as they featured some objectional content.

After slamming Instagram in her lengthy caption, she wrote, "Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny."

"Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America," she concluded.