Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos

Madonna has blasted Instagram for removing a photo of herself where she was exposing a part of her breast.

Taking to Instagram, the singer took to Instagram to repost the photos calling the social media platform sexist.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my [expletive] was exposed," she captioned the post.

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a [expletive],” she wrote.

"The part that nourishes the baby!”