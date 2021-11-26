 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos

Madonna has blasted Instagram for removing a photo of herself where she was exposing a part of her breast.

Taking to Instagram, the singer took to Instagram to repost the photos calling the social media platform sexist.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my [expletive] was exposed," she captioned the post. 

"It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a [expletive],” she wrote. 

"The part that nourishes the baby!”

More From Entertainment:

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’
Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'

Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'
Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’
Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel

Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel
Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video

Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video
Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!

Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign
Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'

Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'
Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Latest

view all