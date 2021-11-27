 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan reunite amid dad Kamal Haasan’s illness

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Daughters-Dad reunion over Covid-19 treatment.

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika flew down to Chennai to be with Akshara Haasan and Kamal Haasan amid his Covid-19 treatment as per the recent reports shared by IndiaToday.

Kamal Haasan, the Chachi 420 famed actor is presently admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai for his treatment meanwhile his daughters, Shruti and Akshara, got together to be by their dad's side.

However, Shruti and Akshara took to Instagram to share fun photos and videos.

Shruti took to Instagram to share crazy photos of herself, her younger sister Akshara and her boyfriend, Santanu. She wrote,

"Just my fav humans @aksharaa.haasan @santanu_hazarika_art (sic)."

Here's the post:


Akshara Haasan also posted a reel featuring herself and Shruti, in which they can be seen grooving to the viral song, Jalebi Baby. She wrote, "Jalebi babies. @shrutzhaasan (sic)."


Earlier, on November 22, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

