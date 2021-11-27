Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Shahid Kapoor couldn’t resist showering love upon his beloved wife Mira Rajput who recently dropped a cute picture on Instagram.

Fans often term the duo as ‘couple goals’, considering the fact that they never miss out the chance to heap on praises for each other.

Most recently, the Padmaavat star appeared ‘lovestruck’ as he reacted to Rajput’s recent post on the photo-sharing app.

The mother of two treated her followers with some positivity as she flaunted her beauty in a light blue sweatshirt.

Along with the picture, Rajput wrote, "You'll never find a rainbow if you’re looking down." — Charlie Chaplin Quite literally.. we better look up!."

Not a long ago, Rajput cheered for her hubby’s upcoming film Jersey which is a remake of Telugu film with the same name.



The film is slated to hit theatres on December 31, featuring the actor’s comeback on big screen for the first time since his 2019 hit film, Kabir Singh.