Saturday Nov 27 2021
Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian and new love flame Pete Davidson's chemistry is blooming every passing day.

A source told Us Weekly that dating the SNL star has been a nice change of pace for the 41-year-old diva.

“The past few years of Kim’s life have been super intense a lot of the time, so this is a real positive transition for her,” the insider said.

They continued: “She’s learning to move past day-to-day stresses and focus on the fun and sexy things.”

Another source told the outlet: “Kim lights up when she’s around Pete.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

Meanwhile, Kim's estranged husband and the father of her kids, Kanye West, is trying to get back together with the star. In a recent Thanksgiving public appearance, Kanye also pressed on the fact that God will reunite him and Kim.

