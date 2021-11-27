 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

Barbados will become a monarch free republic on November 30 as it becomes a free republic.

The first president of the new Republic of Barbados will be Sandra Mason.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," the Caribbean island nation's government said last month.

They aimed to complete the process in time for the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain, in November 2021.

According to BBC, a speech written by Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.

"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," the speech read.

Reacting to the speech, Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

More From Entertainment:

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family
Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video
Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots

Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots
Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split
Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?

Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?
Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her

Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her
Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family

Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family
Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans

Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate to 'home' B.C. flood relief, invite others
Dwayne Johnson celebrates as ‘Red Notice’ becomes Netflix's most streamed film

Dwayne Johnson celebrates as ‘Red Notice’ becomes Netflix's most streamed film

Latest

view all