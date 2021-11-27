 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan as terrorists target military post

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Terrorists target military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town.
  • Security forces start an area search to eliminate any terrorists found.
  • Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif embrace martyrdom.

Two soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange of fire as terrorists targeted a military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

Following the encounter, the security forces started a search operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as:

  • Naik Rehman, 27, resident of Chitral;
  • Lance Naik Arif, 22, resident of Tank.

Three days back, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they opened fire onto a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.

The ISPR said that security forces responded with all available weapons, and the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".

During the engagement, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears

Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron fears
Dollar upsurge against rupee a sign of 'economic devastation': Shahbaz Sharif

Dollar upsurge against rupee a sign of 'economic devastation': Shahbaz Sharif

IHC moved to form commission to probe alleged Nisar audio leak, allegations against judiciary

IHC moved to form commission to probe alleged Nisar audio leak, allegations against judiciary
Issue of Nasla Tower as much a problem for Karachi as it is for us: ABAD chairman

Issue of Nasla Tower as much a problem for Karachi as it is for us: ABAD chairman
Fawad says PML-N obtained affidavits of

Fawad says PML-N obtained affidavits of "party's choice" after Shamim's appointment
Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition

Pakistan bashes RSS chief for 'highly provocative' remarks on Partition
In meeting with CM Buzdar, PTI’s Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister

In meeting with CM Buzdar, PTI’s Aleem Khan submits his resignation as Punjab minister
Child pornography suspects do not deserve bail: SC

Child pornography suspects do not deserve bail: SC
Privatisation of state-owned enterprises: Will it serve the purpose?

Privatisation of state-owned enterprises: Will it serve the purpose?
What happened to the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund?

What happened to the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund?
Those who approved Nasla Tower plan be punished first: Saeed Ghani

Those who approved Nasla Tower plan be punished first: Saeed Ghani
Cabinet approves agreement to keep $3 billion from Saudi Arabia in SBP

Cabinet approves agreement to keep $3 billion from Saudi Arabia in SBP

Latest

view all