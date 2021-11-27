Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan as terrorists target military post

Saturday Nov 27, 2021
Two soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange of fire as terrorists targeted a military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.
Following the encounter, the security forces started a search operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said.
The martyred soldiers have been identified as:
Three days back, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they opened fire onto a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.
The ISPR said that security forces responded with all available weapons, and the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".
During the engagement, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.