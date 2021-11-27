Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan as terrorists target military post

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

Terrorists target military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town.

Security forces start an area search to eliminate any terrorists found.

Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif embrace martyrdom.

Two soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange of fire as terrorists targeted a military post in North Waziristan's Datta Khel town, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

Following the encounter, the security forces started a search operation to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said.



The martyred soldiers have been identified as:

Naik Rehman, 27, resident of Chitral;

Lance Naik Arif, 22, resident of Tank.

Three days back, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation to stop externally sponsored terrorists after they opened fire onto a check-post of security forces in Tump, Balochistan.

The ISPR said that security forces responded with all available weapons, and the terrorists suffered "heavy losses".

During the engagement, two soldiers, sepoy Naseeb Ullah, a resident of Kharan, and sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly.