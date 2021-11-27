 
Scott Disick enjoys dinner date with his ex Christine after split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick stunned onlookers as he reunited with his model ex Christine Burke for a dinner at Nobu Malibu after his recent split from Amelia Hamlin.

Scott Disick was joined by his ex Christine Burke as he exited Nobu Malibu on Friday night, following his split with Amelia Hamlin.

The 38-year-old reality star appeared with the 25-year-old model, who he dated back in 2016, in a black bomber jacket, which he layered above a coordinating T-shirt and baggy trousers.

Scott, who was out of scene after his recent breakup with Hamlin,  looked dashing in casual outfit, completing his look with a pair of grey trainers. He also wore an onyx baseball cap and a dazzling silver watch.

Scott connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends
Scott connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends

On the other hand, his new companion was looking smashing in a white vest top, which she teamed up with a matching knitted sweater before throwing a cream handbag over her shoulder. 

The charming girl slipped her long legs into a pair of faded blue jeans featuring black crosses and clutched a brown tartan jacket. She wore a pair of pointed white shoes and completed her look with silver hoop earrings.

Scott Disick is reportedly 'dating around' following a split from Amelia Hamlin, 20, earlier this year and is said to be interested in several women. He reportedly connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends.

