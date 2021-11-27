 
sports
Saturday Nov 27 2021
India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. — Twitter/File

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik always find a way to stay in the headlines.

This time the couple were seen engaging in cute banter over which side Sania Mirza supports — India or Pakistan.

While recording a show for a private television channel, host Ahsan Khan asked Sania what the worst question any journalist or any host can ask her is.

The star player replied: “One question that I am asked all the time, which is a very bad and stale question and I don’t want to be asked again is whom do I support when India is playing Pakistan?”

While the host laughed, she added: “Please guys get over it I don’t want to answer this, it’s very stale.”

But seems like her husband wasn’t ready to spare the celebrity. Joining the bandwagon, Malik questioned Sania: “One second, this is not over yet. Who do you support when India and Pakistan play?”

Sania was quick to question her husband back, asking him who he ever sided during India versus Pakistan tennis matches.

Malik, who was earlier enjoying the banter, was caught off guard. Nonetheless, playing safe, the all-rounder said: “Of course I support my wife.”

Realising the connotation of his remark, he quickly added: “But I love my country.”

While Sania laughed she turned towards the camera and said: “Same answer! Don’t ask me this question again.”

Malik, not letting go of the opportunity, told her he will continue to ask her this question.

The star couple is currently in Karachi.

