Sunday Nov 28 2021
BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

BBC has been blasted for creating a documentary that is completely “anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry.”

Royal biographer and author Angela Levin made this claim according to the Daily Mail.

There she claimed, “The ending of the documentary is always what stays with you and they chose to use Meghan's lawyer to say that she wasn't a bully, and she was wonderful to work with. It's there you get the gist of what it was all about in my view. It's very biased. Anti-William, anti-Charles and pro Meghan and Harry'.”

“If you allow a lawyer from one side to have their say then they must let the other side have their say. They haven't done that and that's in the BBC guidelines.”

