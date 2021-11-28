Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report

Experts fear Prince Andrew has a tough week ahead of him as a result of the upcoming Ghislaine Maxwell trail that is coming overhead in the next week.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, "Prince Andrew, present, past and future for a Danish TV2 documentary airing next week.”

“I don’t feel he’s got any future as a senior working royal for reasons which seem obvious to me.”

“There will be world attention when Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial starts on Monday.”