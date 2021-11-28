 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report
Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report

Experts fear Prince Andrew has a tough week ahead of him as a result of the upcoming Ghislaine Maxwell trail that is coming overhead in the next week.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

There he was quoted saying, "Prince Andrew, present, past and future for a Danish TV2 documentary airing next week.”

“I don’t feel he’s got any future as a senior working royal for reasons which seem obvious to me.”

“There will be world attention when Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial starts on Monday.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years

Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years
Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report
The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report

The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report
Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort

Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort
Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'

Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'
Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report

Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report
Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report

Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report
Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign

Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign
BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary
Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report

Royals bash ‘overblown, unfounded’ claims from scathing documentary: report
Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle

Lady Gaga touches on Tony Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis struggle
Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer

Kanye West wants his ‘family back together’ in Thanksgiving prayer

Latest

view all