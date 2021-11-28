 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in Sinf-e-Aahan BTS photo
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in Sinf-e-Aahan BTS photo

Superstar Sajal Aly has left fans gushing over her adorable photo from the sets of her on-going ISPR project, Sinf-e-Aahan.

In a carousel of pictures, that have gone viral on the internet, Sajal is spotted exuding an adorable pout for the camera as she gazes as co-star Ramsha Khan. Ramsha on the contrary, gives an intense look for the lens.

In more photos, the girl gang featuring Sajal, Kubra Khan, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan, Syra Yousuf and Dananeer Mobeen are spotted smiling in army uniforms during an outdoor shoot.

In a third photo, Yumna, Ramsha, Syra and Dananeer are seen striking goofy poses as they hold their guns high amid mountains.

Take a look:



