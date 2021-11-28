Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead of cardio

Salman Khan is a fitness freak!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his new movie Antim wherein he revealed that he used to suggest Jacqueline Fernandez do farming instead of cardio at his farmhouse in Panvel.

The 55-year-old actor spent a considerable amount of time at his farmhouse during the lockdown and many of his friends accompanied him, one of who was Jacqueline.

On suggesting to do farming on his farm Salman Khan claimed that the actress preferred the treadmill to hands-on farming as her choice of work-out.

“Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. It was foolish. I told her… farm the land),” said Salman.