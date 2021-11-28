 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead of cardio

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead of cardio
Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead of cardio

Salman Khan is a fitness freak!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan stopped by The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his new movie Antim wherein he revealed that he used to suggest Jacqueline Fernandez do farming instead of cardio at his farmhouse in Panvel.

The 55-year-old actor spent a considerable amount of time at his farmhouse during the lockdown and many of his friends accompanied him, one of who was Jacqueline.

On suggesting to do farming on his farm Salman Khan claimed that the actress preferred the treadmill to hands-on farming as her choice of work-out.

“Jacqueline bhi thi humare saath wahan par. Cardio kar rahi hai treadmill ke upar bewakoofon ki tarah. Bewakoofi hai. Maine kaha zameen khodo (Jacqueline was also there with us. She was doing cardio on the treadmill like a fool. It was foolish. I told her… farm the land),” said Salman.

More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family
Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch

Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo

Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo
Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday
Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch

Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch
Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics
Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Suniel Shetty breaks into tears on day 1 of 'Tadap' filming

Suniel Shetty breaks into tears on day 1 of 'Tadap' filming
Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan reunite amid dad Kamal Haasan’s illness

Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan reunite amid dad Kamal Haasan’s illness

Latest

view all