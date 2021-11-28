‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister

Prague: Petr Fiala, who was appointed Czech prime minister on Sunday, is a James Bond fan who entered politics after becoming the country´s first political science professor following the fall of communism.



The bespectacled, bearded man who carefully guards his privacy is on the biggest mission of his life after leading the centre-right Together alliance to a narrow election win in October.

"I am James Bond in fact," he once went so far as to say in an interview.

"Bond can shoot well and so can I. He also speaks many languages and is well-educated, and I hope I fulfil that too," Fiala said.

"We have brought the Czech Republic a chance for a better future. This is a change, we are a change, you are a change," Fiala told his supporters after the vote.