Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma — India Ahead News

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, are no strangers to expressing their love for each other on social media.

Sunday, November 28, was no exception, as Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account and posted a love-filled message for his significant other, along with a picture of the couple — with their backs turned towards the camera — captured against the scenic view of a lake.



"With you by my side, I am at home anywhere," the star cricketer wrote and tagged his wife.



In response, Anushka jokingly wrote in the comments section: "Which is great because you are hardly home," followed by a laugh and a heart emoji.



Within two hours of being uploaded, the post racked up a whopping 2.5 million likes. That's not all, but fans and followers of the couple also took to the comments section and posted 16,000 messages in which they not only praised both the stars but also wished them good luck for a happily married life.

"You two look so cute together," one of the users commented on the picture.

"Oh god, you two are so sweet I am gonna cry," another fan chimed in.

"My favourite couple. You give me the inspiration to have a relationship," a third admirer wrote.