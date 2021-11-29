 
Monday Nov 29 2021
Queen Elizabeth will feel 'sadness' as Barbados removes her as head of state: report

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Queen Elizabeth will feel sadness as Barbados removes her as head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth  will feel “sadness” over Barbados's decision to remove her as head of state on November 30, read a report in The Times.

It said Prince Charles, who will be paying a two-day visit to the country, will feel “a twinge of regret” as Barbados cuts ties with the monarchy.

Barbados will become the world’s newest republic after centuries of British rule as it replace the Queen with  Dame Sandra Mason, the governor-general.

According to the report, in an unprecedented move, Prince Charles will be the first member of the royal family to attend the transition of a realm to a republic, during his visit.

Mason will be sworn in as president, replacing the Queen as head of state on the country’s 55th anniversary of independence on Tuesday.

