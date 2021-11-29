 
entertainment
Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Abloh's death

Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Ablohs death

Virgil Abloh, the acclaimed menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died at the age of 41 on Sunday.

According to reports, according to his family he died of cancer. Tributes poured in after the news of Virgil's death surfaced online.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, British singer Dua Lipa and Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova led the tributes on social media.

Hailey shared multiple photos with Virgil and wrote with a caption that read, "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

For over two years Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

