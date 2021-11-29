 
Showbiz
Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse from his laid-back Sunday: See pic

Bollywood heart-throb actor Hrithik Roshan has recently shared a picture of himself, his niece, and his cousin enjoying a chill Sunday on Twitter.

The 47-years-old actor, who is currently staying at an expensive villa, was joined by his niece Suranika and cousin Pashmina giving the fans full picnic vibes.

Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Sunday-ing.”

Suranika also shared the picture on her Instagram page as well. “Pizza aftermath,” she called it.

She also held an AMA session on Instagram from the picnic and posted pictures of the villa and another one of Pashmina. She also replied when someone asked her the secret behind her ‘beautiful eyes’. “Roz raat ko rona (Crying to bed each night),” she said. When someone asked why she cries at night, she said, “Din mein time nahi milta (I am too busy during the day).”

In the photo, Hrithik was seen lying on a comfy mat clad in a green shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Pashmina flaunted a black playsuit and pink sunglasses. Suranika also wore a black outfit and her hand was wrapped in bandages.

