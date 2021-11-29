Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Taylor ended up in the hospital over the weekend after her ‘body shut down’ before a Connecticut show

American singer Teyana Taylor ended up in the hospital over the weekend after her ‘body shut down’ before a Connecticut show on her The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.

Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday to thank Connecticut fans for sending her love and wishes after she cancelled her show. She also shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed to update them about her health.

“My team and I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” the 30-year-old explained.





“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me…” she added, going on to emphasis on the importance of knowing when to stop.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down... in the ER.”

Taylor is now on the mend, after receiving “proper fluids and nutrients” and said that she “will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”