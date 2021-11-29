 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Taylor ended up in the hospital over the weekend after her ‘body shut down’ before a Connecticut show
Taylor ended up in the hospital over the weekend after her ‘body shut down’ before a Connecticut show

American singer Teyana Taylor ended up in the hospital over the weekend after her ‘body shut down’ before a Connecticut show on her The Last Rose Petal… Farewell Tour.

Taylor took to Instagram on Sunday to thank Connecticut fans for sending her love and wishes after she cancelled her show. She also shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed to update them about her health.

“My team and I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago,” the 30-year-old explained.


“SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me…” she added, going on to emphasis on the importance of knowing when to stop.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down... in the ER.”

Taylor is now on the mend, after receiving “proper fluids and nutrients” and said that she “will take the next few off days to continue to recover.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why
Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service

Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service
Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost
Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby
Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh
Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office

Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office
Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh

Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh
Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Latest

view all