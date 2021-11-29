 
Kartik Aaryan gets snapped at Jama Masjid, India amid 'Shehzada' filming

Kartik Aaryan who has been in the headlines with his back-to-back Bollywood projects, turned all heads around when he reached at Jama Masjid in Delhi.

The 31-year-old actor, who has recently showcased stunning acting skills in Netflix’ action/thriller movie, is now gearing up to win over fans hearts with his next film, Shehzada.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star is leaving no stone unturned to put on a flawless performance on big screen and while doing so he was spotted filming in the middle of narrow streets of India’s capital.

A video was shared by Pinkvilla, in which Luka Chuppi actor can be seen donning a green shirt paired with black jacket as he talked with his team.

Fans, who were delighted to see their favourite actor up so close, couldn’t hold back as one yelled, ‘Kartik Bhai’ to grab his attention.

Listening to his name being called out, Aryan turned around towards fans and burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, and Paresh Rawal who will be seen on big screens in November 2022.

