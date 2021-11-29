 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidsons romantic relationship agitates Katherine Ryan

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan has shared her thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic relationship.

Katherine Ryan, who is said to be a fan of Pete, revealed that she was not only ‘agitated’ but even ‘disgusted’ by such rumours of a possible romance between the reality star and the SNL comedian.

The star doesn’t seem overly thrilled that Davidson could be connected to Kanye's ex Kardashian. On the other hands, the cast members of SNL gave the new-found relationship their blessing, not all have been quite so happy to see the reality star and actor get together.

However, the some fans of the celebrity duo remain unconvinced and think the whole romance has been staged, and Ryan is similarly sceptical.

Kim-Pete's romance rumours first began circulating after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live and even kissed Davidson as part of a skit. And reality star’s latest bikini photo sparked further theories.

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9
BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again
Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why
Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service

Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service
Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost
Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby
Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

Latest

view all