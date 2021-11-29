Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan has shared her thoughts on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romantic relationship.

Katherine Ryan, who is said to be a fan of Pete, revealed that she was not only ‘agitated’ but even ‘disgusted’ by such rumours of a possible romance between the reality star and the SNL comedian.



The star doesn’t seem overly thrilled that Davidson could be connected to Kanye's ex Kardashian. On the other hands, the cast members of SNL gave the new-found relationship their blessing, not all have been quite so happy to see the reality star and actor get together.

However, the some fans of the celebrity duo remain unconvinced and think the whole romance has been staged, and Ryan is similarly sceptical.



Kim-Pete's romance rumours first began circulating after Kardashian hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live and even kissed Davidson as part of a skit. And reality star’s latest bikini photo sparked further theories.

