BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS was joined by Anderson .Paak after Day 1 of its first offline concert in two years on November 27.

The world-famous boy group finally kicked off its four-day Permission To Dance on Stage concerts at the SoFi stadium, Los Angeles.

On the first day of the event, the seven Korean idols staged some stunning performances as they grooved to the mega-hit songs, including Fire and DNA.

After setting the stage on fire, the band took to Twitter to share a photo with the American artist and his son as it captioned the post, “Look who we met!”

The Korean musicians were also seen holding .Paak and Bruno Mars’ An Evening with Silk Sonic as they all posed for the camera.

The Leave the Door Open singer also dropped a series of photographs, detailing the stars’ cheerful backstage meeting.



