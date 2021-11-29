Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

Queen had a portrait of Harry and Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed off camera

Queen Elizabeth's massive snub to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prompted them to shut the doors on the royal family.

A new book titled Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan claims that it was actually the 95-year-old monarch who pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the royal family.

This statement was made in reference to how the Queen had a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed from her desk off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.

The book quotes a source explaining that the Queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.

“All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

A spokesperson for the Queen told The Post, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.”