 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Queen had a portrait of Harry and Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed off camera
Queen had a portrait of Harry and Meghan and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed off camera 

Queen Elizabeth's massive snub to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prompted them to shut the doors on the royal family.

A new book titled Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan claims that it was actually the 95-year-old monarch who pushed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the royal family.

This statement was made in reference to how the Queen had a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 8-month-old son, Archie removed from her desk off camera before she recorded her 2019 holiday broadcast.

The book quotes a source explaining that the Queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged.

“All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

A spokesperson for the Queen told The Post, “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” 

More From Entertainment:

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids
How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible
Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination
Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face
Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan
Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Latest

view all