Selena Gomez launches mental health initiative with mom

The paltform is dedicated to offer people access to supportive content and community

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefay, have established a platform which urges people to battle their mental health woes.



The website, a collaboration with Daniella Pierson called Wondermind, will be live starting this week.

The paltform is dedicated to offer people access to supportive content and community around mental health issues. As described by the three women:

"We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it. Welcome to Wondermind."

The programme stresses on the importance of therapy. It also compares visiting Wondermind to going to the gym between personal training sessions except for the mind.

“Mental fitness is a daily commitment,” it explained. “The more you practice, the better you feel—just like working out. We’re giving you easy ways to do it via daily content.”

In a promotional video about the project, Gomez revealed, “I want there to be a place of people coming together and understanding that they're not alone.”

“Being vulnerable and seeking help is one of the most terrifying things in the world,” Gomez added. “It requires much courage and bravery.”

The songstress admitted, “I understand what it's like to be confused and not really understand what are these feelings and emotions coming from... I live with bipolar—I don't suffer from it anymore. I'm really happy and proud of the progress I have made.”