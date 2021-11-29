 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez launches mental health initiative with mom

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

The paltform is dedicated to offer people access to supportive content and community
The paltform is dedicated to offer people access to supportive content and community

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefay, have established a platform which urges people to battle their mental health woes. 

The website, a collaboration with Daniella Pierson called Wondermind, will be live starting this week.

The paltform is dedicated to offer people access to supportive content and community around mental health issues. As described by the three women:

"We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it. Welcome to Wondermind."

The programme stresses on the importance of therapy. It also compares visiting Wondermind to going to the gym between personal training sessions except for the mind.

“Mental fitness is a daily commitment,” it explained. “The more you practice, the better you feel—just like working out. We’re giving you easy ways to do it via daily content.”

In a promotional video about the project, Gomez revealed, “I want there to be a place of people coming together and understanding that they're not alone.”

“Being vulnerable and seeking help is one of the most terrifying things in the world,” Gomez added. “It requires much courage and bravery.”

The songstress admitted, “I understand what it's like to be confused and not really understand what are these feelings and emotions coming from... I live with bipolar—I don't suffer from it anymore. I'm really happy and proud of the progress I have made.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with her hidden talent in new video

Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with her hidden talent in new video
Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'

Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'
Prince Charles mulls legal action over controversial claims made in new book

Prince Charles mulls legal action over controversial claims made in new book
As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave

As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave
Jesy Nelson 'mortified' after drunkenly flirting with Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ex

Jesy Nelson 'mortified' after drunkenly flirting with Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ex
Kourtney Kardashian irks fans with 'inappropriate PDA' in daughter's TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian irks fans with 'inappropriate PDA' in daughter's TikTok video
Missing Simpsons episode on Hong Kong Disney+ sparks concern

Missing Simpsons episode on Hong Kong Disney+ sparks concern

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids
Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Latest

view all