Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Kim Kardashian sends love to Virgil Abloh’s wife in tribute to fashion designer

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has extended love to Shannon, the wife of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away on Sunday.

In a heartfelt tribute to Abloh, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said, “I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much. Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else.

“So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey.”

Taking to Instagram, Kim also shared a heart-wrenching note for the designer saying, “I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil- you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone.”

She continued, “We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process.”


