Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Deepika Padukone looks stunning carrying Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's saree: PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone looks stunning carrying Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's saree: PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone has been living up to her stylish diva moniker in a very beautiful and flawless manner.

The stunning actress has recently starred in a photo shoot, and her clicks in ivory sequin saree by the Pakistani designer are going viral online.

Once again Deepika is giving us true fashion vibes and we cannot resist without complimenting her.

The celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani shared pictures of Deepika on Instagram today, November 30. She captioned the post with several hearts and revealed that Deepika was dressed in a creation by Pakistani designer Faraz Manan.


Check out her jaw-dropping look here:

Once again Deepika has proved herself as a true fashion icon in the entertainment industry. The actress can justify her all-new looks with uncompromising grace and glamour.

