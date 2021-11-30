Pak vs WI: Pakistan likely to announce squad in a day or two, say sources

West Indies skipper Pollard (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right). Photo: AFP

Hafeez, Malik not likely to be selected for West Indies home series, say sources.

Pakistan to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is against West Indies starting Dec 9.

Sarfaraz, Imad Wasim to be rested for West Indies series, reveal sources.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies in a day or two, sources revealed Tuesday.

Cricketers who will be selected for the white-ball series will arrive in Karachi on December 9. After isolating themselves for a day and testing for coronavirus, the players will resume training for the home series, confirmed sources.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is against the West Indies. Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will not be included in the squad, disclosed sources, adding that it is likely that Imad Wasim and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be rested for the home series as well.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who was dropped for the T20 World Cup, is likely to be selected for the white-ball series, revealed sources.

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure

West Indies announce squad for white-ball series against Pakistan

A couple of days earlier, the West Indies announced their full squad for the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan.

Full Squads

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.



