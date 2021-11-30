Pak vs WI: Pakistan likely to announce squad in a day or two, say sources

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies in a day or two, sources revealed Tuesday.
Cricketers who will be selected for the white-ball series will arrive in Karachi on December 9. After isolating themselves for a day and testing for coronavirus, the players will resume training for the home series, confirmed sources.
Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is against the West Indies. Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will not be included in the squad, disclosed sources, adding that it is likely that Imad Wasim and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be rested for the home series as well.
Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who was dropped for the T20 World Cup, is likely to be selected for the white-ball series, revealed sources.
9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi
13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi
14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi
18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi
20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi
22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi
23 Dec - Departure
A couple of days earlier, the West Indies announced their full squad for the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan.
Full Squads
One-Day Internationals
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)
Darren Bravo
Shamarh Brooks
Roston Chase
Justin Greaves
Akeal Hosein
Alzarri Joseph
Gudakesh Motie
Anderson Phillip
Nicholas Pooran
Raymon Reifer
Romario Shepherd
Odean Smith
Hayden Walsh Jr.
T20 Internationals
Kieron Pollard (Captain)
Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)
Darren Bravo
Roston Chase
Sheldon Cottrell
Dominic Drakes
Shai Hope
Akeal Hosein
Brandon King
Kyle Mayers
Gudakesh Motie
Romario Shepherd
Odean Smith
Oshane Thomas
Hayden Walsh Jr.