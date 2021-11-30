 
sports
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Pakistan likely to announce squad in a day or two, say sources

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

West Indies skipper Pollard (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right). Photo: AFP
West Indies skipper Pollard (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (right). Photo: AFP

  • Hafeez, Malik not likely to be selected for West Indies home series, say sources. 
  • Pakistan to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is against West Indies starting Dec 9. 
  • Sarfaraz, Imad Wasim to be rested for West Indies series, reveal sources. 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the upcoming home series against the West Indies in a day or two, sources revealed Tuesday. 

Cricketers who will be selected for the white-ball series will arrive in Karachi on December 9. After isolating themselves for a day and testing for coronavirus, the players will resume training for the home series, confirmed sources. 

Pakistan are scheduled to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is against the West Indies. Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will not be included in the squad, disclosed sources, adding that it is likely that Imad Wasim and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be rested for the home series as well. 

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, who was dropped for the T20 World Cup, is likely to be selected for the white-ball series, revealed sources. 

Schedule

9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi

13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi

14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi

18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi

20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi

22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi

23 Dec - Departure

West Indies announce squad for white-ball series against Pakistan

A couple of days earlier, the West Indies announced their full squad for the T20 and ODI series against Pakistan. 

Full Squads

One-Day Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice-Captain)

Darren Bravo

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Nicholas Pooran

Raymon Reifer

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20 Internationals

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain)

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Gudakesh Motie

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh Jr.


More From Sports:

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan thrash Bangladesh by 8 wickets in first Test match
Sharpshooters to be placed at sensitive areas during West Indies tour to Pakistan: official

Sharpshooters to be placed at sensitive areas during West Indies tour to Pakistan: official
'Ap subko shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander

'Ap subko shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander
England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations
WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip

WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip
Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet
Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021

Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip
Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling

Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling

Latest

view all