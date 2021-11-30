 
Amid split rumours, Nick Jonas arrives in London to celebrate wedding anniversary with Priyanka

Amid split rumours, US singer Nick Jonas has arrived in London to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with wife Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick also enjoyed a date night ahead of their wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple made a stylish appearance at Fashion Awards 2021 in London on Monday night.

US actress Demi Moore, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and British rapper Kano were among the presenters.

The Find You singer turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the wife after they went all out for their first red carpet appearance following their divorce rumours.

Tagging Priyanka, he posted the dazzling pictures with caption: “The star of the show. @priyankachopra” along with a heart emoji.

Priyanka was all hearts for the stunning photos.

