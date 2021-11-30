 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Manish Malhotra uses Parizaad's OST for upcoming fashion shoot: Watch

Manish Malhotra uses Parizaad's OST for upcoming fashion shoot: Watch

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has used Pakistani drama Parizaad's music in his latest ramp walk and netizens on this side of the border cannot keep calm! 

Malhotra turned to his Instagram on Friday to share a clip from his recent BTS photoshoot.

"Sunday with the Posers," captioned the designer alongside the post. Within few minutes of his new video, fans started to pour in comments, linking the background score to Pakistani drama Parizaad's OST.

"Soundtrack #parizaad," wrote one while another added,"Sountrack credits drama ost Parizaad #parizaad."

Parizaad protagonist, Ahmed Ali Akbar then turned to his Instagram Stories to share the video. "I like the music!"

Take a look: 



