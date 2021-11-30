 
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Yasir Hussain pens an emotional note to thank Iqra Aziz amid birthday bash

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Yasir Hussain penned down a swoon-worthy post a day after his birthday to thank his lifer partner Iqra Aziz.

Taking to Instagram, the Lahore Se Aagey actor dropped a photo, giving a glimpse into his birthday bash as he spent his special day with his wife, same as last year.

However, what made the occasion this time worthier was the presence of the couple’s newborn baby boy, Kabir.

In the caption of the post, the father of one expressed sheer happiness for having his other-half by his side, making every moment of his life memorable.

“This Birthday reflecting back to Before, (when we were only) carefree individuals... to now a happy family of three. The change is big but so is the happiness., “ he wrote.

“I want to thank you again for all that you do for me and Kabir” Hussain added.

Just a day ago, Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor shared an adorable birthday wish for her hubby.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful human in the world. May you live thousands of years and may you spend all those years with me (Translated into English),” the Suno Chanda actor captioned a cute video.


