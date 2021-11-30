 
Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus to replace Carson Daly as New Year’s show host

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have been roped in to host the NBC New Year’s Eve special, replacing Carson Daly who has hosted the show every year since 2004, reported People. 

In a rather surprising pair-up, Plastic Hearts singer Cyrus and Saturday Night Live comedian Davidson will host the new year’s special titled Miley's New Year's Eve Party, NBC announced on Monday.

The pair will host the special live from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 pm to 12:30 am. The show will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

The show, executive produced by Cyrus, Lindsay Shookus and Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of Saturday Night Live (SNL), is slated to “feature a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances.”

"In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete," the Executive Vice President at NBCUniversal said. 

