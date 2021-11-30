 
Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

The loved-up couple were joined by their little ones to kick off the holiday season
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox headed down to Greece to spend quality time with their respective kids.

The loved-up couple were joined by their little ones to kick off the holiday season.

While the singer was joined by his 12-year-old daughter Casie, the Transformers actress had her three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 accompany them.

Kelly, who shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon, tweeted in February about how “proud” he was to work Casie on an upcoming thriller titled One Way.

It was only recent that Cassie made an appearance with her father at the American Music Awards.

Earlier, gushing over MGK, Fox recalled, “The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."

She told on the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

