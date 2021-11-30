 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

George Clooney looked out for Ben Affleck while filming bar scene

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

George Clooney looked out for Ben Affleck while filming bar scene
George Clooney looked out for Ben Affleck while filming bar scene

George Clooney, ahead of his film The Tender Bar’s launch, opened up on being anxious to shoot Ben Affleck's bar scene due to his past alcoholism.

The film which is slated to hit theatres and subscription-based streaming platform, Amazon Prime on December 17 and January 7, is mainly shot at a bar.

Almost all lead actors of the movie had to act in such a place, but Clooney was particularly looking out for Affleck, shared the film-maker during an interview with The Times of London.

Last year, the Justice League actor told New York Times, " I drank relatively normally for a long time.. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.”

“This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems,” he added.

Post his divorce with the Jennifer Garner, the 49-year-old checked into rehab in 2017 and 2018. 

More From Entertainment:

Jojo Siwa pulls back curtain on split with girlfriend Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa pulls back curtain on split with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Kim Kardashian's affection for Pete Davidson increasing 'more and more' everyday

Kim Kardashian's affection for Pete Davidson increasing 'more and more' everyday
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state
'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return
Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Britney Spears is pregnant?

Britney Spears is pregnant?
Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours
Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'
Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Latest

view all