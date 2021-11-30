 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's affection for Pete Davidson increasing 'more and more' everyday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Kim Kardashians affection for Pete Davidson increasing more and more everyday
Kim Kardashian's affection for Pete Davidson increasing 'more and more' everyday

Kim Kardashian is enjoying every bit of her new romance with Pete Davidson.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent chat, a source close to Kim shared that Pete is exactly what the 41-year-old needed after devastating last year of marriage with Kanye West.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source tells PEOPLE. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

The SNL star is striving hard to work long distance with beau Kim, travelling back and forth from New York to LA.

"He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source says.

"They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more," concluded the source.

More From Entertainment:

Jojo Siwa pulls back curtain on split with girlfriend Kylie Prew

Jojo Siwa pulls back curtain on split with girlfriend Kylie Prew
George Clooney looked out for Ben Affleck while filming bar scene

George Clooney looked out for Ben Affleck while filming bar scene
Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state

Queen Elizabeth sends message to people of Barbados after being removed as head of state
'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return

'Spider-Man' producer hints at Tom Holland’s MCU return
Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Ansel Elgort longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan make rare red carpet appearance

Britney Spears is pregnant?

Britney Spears is pregnant?
Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Protest against Prince Charles cancelled in Barbados after government denies permit

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spotted with daughter Lea amid rekindled romance rumours
Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner approves of her kids spending time with JLo, Ben Affleck

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'

'Prince Charles was woke before anyone heard the name'
Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Megan Fox, MGK spotted amid secret getaway to Greece with kids

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Chadwick Boseman remembered by friends, family on 45th birthday

Latest

view all