Kim Kardashian's affection for Pete Davidson increasing 'more and more' everyday

Kim Kardashian is enjoying every bit of her new romance with Pete Davidson.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent chat, a source close to Kim shared that Pete is exactly what the 41-year-old needed after devastating last year of marriage with Kanye West.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source tells PEOPLE. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

The SNL star is striving hard to work long distance with beau Kim, travelling back and forth from New York to LA.

"He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source says.

"They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more," concluded the source.