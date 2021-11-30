 
Mawra Hocane teases new project with 'favourite co-star' Ameer Gilani

Hocane made the revelation on Tuesday in a Q/A session with fans on Twitter
Mawra Hocane on Tuesday seemingly teased a new project with her Sabaat co-star Ameer Gilani, who she says is her favourite actor to work with.

The actress, who’s marking 10 years in the industry this month, took to Twitter on Tuesday to celebrate #10YearsofMawraHocane with a Q/A session with fans, during which she made the revelation.


She first responded to a question asking who her favourite co-star is with, “Definitely my co-star from Sabaat.

A fan then asked Hocane to open up about her upcoming projects to which she replied, “My next one is with my fav co-star.”

We’re assuming the Aangan actress is referring to Gilani in her answer, but we’ll have to wait and watch! 

