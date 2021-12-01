 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Reuters

Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon
Josephine Baker honoured at France’s Pantheon

PARIS: Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, was inducted on Tuesday into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris - one of France's highest honours - at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War Two and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first Black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city's Latin Quarter.

She was "a Black person who stood up for Black people, but foremost, she was a woman who defended humankind," Macron said during a speech.

He spoke shortly after Baker's most famous song, "J'ai deux amours, mon pays et Paris" ("I have two loves, my country and Paris"), was played at the ceremony.

Baker was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1906 but went on to find much of her fame after arriving in Paris in the 1920s, as many Black Americans stayed on in the French capital after World War One and brought over with them American jazz culture.

Baker, who became a French citizen in 1937, died in 1975 and is buried in Monaco.

In accordance with her family's wishes, Baker's remains have not been moved to the Pantheon. To represent her presence there, a symbolic coffin was carried into the mausoleum by six pallbearers containing handfuls of earth from four locations: St. Louis, Paris, Monaco and Milandes, in the Dordogne department of France, where Baker owned a castle.

Baker's empty coffin will lie alongside other French national icons in the mausoleum such as authors Emile Zola and Victor Hugo, the philosopher Voltaire and politician Simone Veil.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana photo exhibition tours three US cities

Princess Diana photo exhibition tours three US cities
Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian to receive Fashion Icon Award
Kylie Jenner excites controversy with privileged Disney experience

Kylie Jenner excites controversy with privileged Disney experience
Adele announces return to live shows

Adele announces return to live shows

Victoria Beckham enjoys party with her loved one after British Fashion Awards

Victoria Beckham enjoys party with her loved one after British Fashion Awards
How Pakistan helped Prince William, Kate Middleton maintain ties with press

How Pakistan helped Prince William, Kate Middleton maintain ties with press
Meghan Markle eyes up a role as talk show host to boost her popularity

Meghan Markle eyes up a role as talk show host to boost her popularity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned as press 'don't play by the rules'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned as press 'don't play by the rules'
British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration

British Fashion Awards 2021: Elsa Hosk kicks off her stilettos in celebration
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not take 'vow of silence': lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will not take 'vow of silence': lawyer

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Kim Kardashian at British Fashion Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Kim Kardashian at British Fashion Awards 2021
Kim Kardashian shares rare picture with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh as she pays tribute to her friend

Kim Kardashian shares rare picture with Kanye West and Virgil Abloh as she pays tribute to her friend

Latest

view all