Nick Jonas eager to make his Bollywood debut

American singer Nick Jonas is eagerly waiting for the right Bollywood offer before to make his debut on the silverscreen.

Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra praised the Hindi film industry and called it ‘phenomenal in a recent interview with Khaleej Times. The 29-year-old also confessed about having a lot of friends in the industry and expressed the possibility of making his debut.

Speaking further, Nick revealed that he finds Indian movies quite impressive and often dances to Bollywood songs with Priyanka at home.

“I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!”