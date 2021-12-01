 
Twinkle Khanna splits bills with Akshay Kumar, covers this household expense

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna is talking about equality in marriage with husband Akshay Kumar.

While interviewing Kajol in a recent interview for Tweak India, the 47-years-old actress reveals that she splits the bills with husband Akshay Kumar.

The statement came forth when Twinkle asked Kajol that how she and Ajay Devgn split the bills and said, “For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho (You are educated) only because of me’.”

Kajol then revealed that  it is ‘more about convenience’ in her household. While she takes care of online bills, husband Ajay Devgn is responsible for offline payments.

