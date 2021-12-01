 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Justin Bieber avoids reacting to criticism ahead of of performance in Saudi Arabia

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is yet to comment on criticism he has been receiving ahead of his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia.

The "Love Yourself" singer´s decision to perform at this week´s inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix has been criticized by rights activists. He has been urged to by campaigners to cancel his visit to the kingdom.

Bieber, 27, is scheduled to appear in front of an audience of thousands at Sunday´s post-race show in Jeddah which also features superstar French DJ David Guetta and American singer Jason Derulo.

Bieber is yet to comment .

According to AFP, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said the country´s leaders and people were its best advertisement, rather than Bieber.

"The one that (polishes) the image of the kingdom is not a singer, but its leadership and people," he told AFP in Jeddah this week.


More From Entertainment:

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs

Cardi B becomes first female rapper with multiple diamond-certified songs
Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall

Ursula Corber turns heads during Money Heist season 5 photocall
Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister

Prince Charles is a man ahead of his time says Barbados Prime Minister
Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy

Megan Thee Stallion cancels Houston concert over Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy
Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Royal expert shuns claim William had bitter gossip about Meghan get leaked

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Jennifer Coolidge did not feel worthy of bagging iconic 'White Lotus' role

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview

Billie Eilish gives befitting reply to haters in latest interview
From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021

From Dilip Kumar to Charlie Watts: most notable deaths of 2021
Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’

Billie Eilish reveals secret tattoos a year after saying ‘never’
Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'

Riz Ahmed takes sons on the run from alien threat in 'Encounter'
Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Paris Hilton continues honeymoon at private island, see pictures!

Latest

view all