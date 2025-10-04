Jennifer Holland on major twist in 'Peacemaker' S2

Jennifer Holland gets candid about 'Peacemaker' twist in S2

In season two of Peacemaker, Jennifer Holland, who plays Harcourt, went through a variety of situations, which drew various reactions from her character.



In an interview with Variety, she opens up about whether her husband and the series creator, James Gunn, made her aware of what her role would be in this season.

"I obviously have a close relationship with James, and he’ll share different plot points with the story and run it by me. I learned a lot of what was going on with Harcourt’s story early on," she adds.

The star continues, "But not everything. Sometimes, James holds things close because he’s afraid something might change in the writing process."

"From the very beginning, he had very rough early outlines of the show that were completely different."

"We had early conversations about Harcourt’s relationship with Rick Flag Jr., and that being the genesis of her deep vitriol and hatred towards Peacemaker [in Season 1]," Jennifer concludes.

Peacemaker season two is streaming on HBO, as the last episode will drop on Oct 9.