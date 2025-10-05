'Grey's Anatomy' star reveals secret health battle

Camilla Luddington opens up about shocking Hashimoto's diagnosis

Camilla Luddington has opened up about her health diagnosis.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Grey's Anatomy actress discussed how her diagnosis transformed her daily life.

Earlier this summer, Camilla was diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease. The autoimmune disorder affects the thyroid gland and can cause chronic fatigue, inflammation, and brain fog.

She said, "It's still new to me."

Adding, "I got the diagnosis at the beginning of summer, so I'm fresh into this journey. I am on Levothyroxine, which is a thyroid medicine, and I can tell you that a lot of things have changed."

"I feel like I have so much less inflammation. I was very puffy all the time, not knowing why I was exhausted. I was not working out. I hadn't seen a workout class in years, and I'm back at Barry's bootcamp lifting weights. So I feel more myself. I feel like I have more energy for work, for my family," Camilla said.

"It feels like a lot of self-care at this point, just avoiding gluten and all these things that I'm sort of learning," she added.

Notably, Camilla also shared that how much clarity the diagnosis brought her, following months of understanding the symptoms. "One thing that I couldn't understand was I had a lot of brain fog, and now I understand that when your thyroid is sort of all over the place, that's what that can feel like."

"The exhaustion of brain fog. So just literally being able to be present with whoever on set, with my family, is a huge difference," Camilla Luddington added.