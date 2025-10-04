Glen Powell gets honest about his two major acting roles

October 04, 2025
In 2015, Glen Powell plays Chad Radwell in the series Scream Queens. Now, in Hulu's new show Chad Powers, he plays Russ Holiday, an ex-quarterback.
In an interview with People, he jokes these “not two guys that I would get life advice from. Douchebag Olympics is what I call it."
But the Top Gun star did not pick one character when asked about his favourites between the Chads.
“No, they're both so fun to play. Honestly, I got to say, I've been so fortunate to play just some really great characters that just make going to work the best time.”
But on who is a nicer guy of those two characters, Glen says, “I got to say, this Chad, Chad Powers is a much sweeter, kinder Chad, and one that was very inspiring to play. I had a great time going to work every day. Not one bad day.”
Ryan Murphy, who created the Screen Queens, did not get the heads-up for Chad Powers, the Hitman star says, who is also an executive producer and co-creator on the show.
“I actually did not talk to Ryan about all this, but Ryan's still a great buddy,” he shares.
“That character, that Chad, was a really special time in my life where I didn't really have a lot going on," Glen concludes.
Chad Powers will air on Hulu on Sept 30.